Americana Manhasset Prada robbery: Thieves steal $20G worth of handbags

Detectives are searching for four suspects who walked into the Prada store at Americana Manhasset Wednesday afternoon, then fled about three minutes later with seven handbags worth more than $20,000.

Nassau County police said detectives believe the suspects include three females and one male and said all four wore masks.

The robbery occurred at the store at 2000 Northern Boulevard at 2:49 p.m., police said.

While no one was injured, police said that as the foursome fled the store one suspect "pushed a sales associate," knocking her to the floor. The four then fled "in an unknown direction," police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.