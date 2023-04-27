Long IslandCrime

Americana Manhasset Prada robbery: Thieves steal $20G worth of handbags

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Detectives are searching for four suspects who walked into the Prada store at Americana Manhasset Wednesday afternoon, then fled about three minutes later with seven handbags worth more than $20,000.

Nassau County police said detectives believe the suspects include three females and one male and said all four wore masks.

The robbery occurred at the store at 2000 Northern Boulevard at 2:49 p.m., police said.

While no one was injured, police said that as the foursome fled the store one suspect "pushed a sales associate," knocking her to the floor. The four then fled "in an unknown direction," police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Streaming Now
High school adds esports team to varsity roster … Elisa DiStefano's exclusive look at what's new at North Fork wineries … Knicks take first-round series from Cavs Credit: Newsday

Updated 49 minutes ago Higher interest rates not cooling LI's housing market ... High school adds esports team to its varsity roster ... Elisa DiStefano's exclusive look at what's new at North Fork wineries ... Knicks take first-round series from Cavs

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
High school adds esports team to varsity roster … Elisa DiStefano's exclusive look at what's new at North Fork wineries … Knicks take first-round series from Cavs Credit: Newsday

Updated 49 minutes ago Higher interest rates not cooling LI's housing market ... High school adds esports team to its varsity roster ... Elisa DiStefano's exclusive look at what's new at North Fork wineries ... Knicks take first-round series from Cavs

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME