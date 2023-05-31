Long IslandCrime

Cops: Assault charge for Massapequa man after dispute with teen over ball

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Suffolk County police said they have charged a Massapequa man with misdemeanor assault after he allegedly attacked a 15-year-old boy at a Greenlawn skate park in a dispute over an errant baseball.

Just after 7 p.m. on May 21, Andrew Chiaro, 36, tried to retrieve the ball from the teen after it ended up at the skate park, which is next to the baseball diamonds on Cuba Hill Road. In the process, police said, he allegedly assaulted the boy, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries.

Police arrested Chiaro last Thursday and charged him with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both listed as misdemeanors.

He was issued an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at a later date. An attorney for Chiaro was not listed in court records.

The teenager could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

Streaming Now
St. Charles Hospital nurses take strike vote … Morgan Park concert continues … Spy Boat replica being built on LI Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Ex-dance teacher faces new fed charge ... LI boy in national spelling bee ... Historic lighthouse for sale ... Wildlife baby season

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
St. Charles Hospital nurses take strike vote … Morgan Park concert continues … Spy Boat replica being built on LI Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Ex-dance teacher faces new fed charge ... LI boy in national spelling bee ... Historic lighthouse for sale ... Wildlife baby season

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME