Cops: Assault charge for Massapequa man after dispute with teen over ball

Suffolk County police said they have charged a Massapequa man with misdemeanor assault after he allegedly attacked a 15-year-old boy at a Greenlawn skate park in a dispute over an errant baseball.

Just after 7 p.m. on May 21, Andrew Chiaro, 36, tried to retrieve the ball from the teen after it ended up at the skate park, which is next to the baseball diamonds on Cuba Hill Road. In the process, police said, he allegedly assaulted the boy, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries.

Police arrested Chiaro last Thursday and charged him with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both listed as misdemeanors.

He was issued an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at a later date. An attorney for Chiaro was not listed in court records.

The teenager could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.