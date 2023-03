Angela Pollina on Friday was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva. Pollina forced Thomas and his brother to sleep on the concrete floor of an unheated garage in the dead of winter. Thomas died of hypothermia. NewsdayTV’s Cecilia Dowd reports. Credit: Newsday/Drew Singh, Howard Schnapp; Photo Credit: Justyna Zubko-Valva; Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office