Angela Pollina expected to take the stand at her murder trial in the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva, attorney says

Angela Pollina, the Center Moriches woman on trial for the death of her then-fiance’s 8-year-old son Thomas Valva, is expected to testify at her murder trial Tuesday, her defense attorney says.

“Angela’s gonna give some perspective without justifying anything,” Pollina’s attorney Matthew Tuohy said before her highly anticipated testimony Tuesday. “And at the same time show that Michael Vavla’s always the one that took things to an extra level and did things on a physical nature. She’s not gonna justify her bad acts or what she did wrong. I think when you hear the story behind it, it may give a little perspective.”

Pollina has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Thomas’ hypothermia death and is currently on trial in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead. Prosecutors have said Pollina, along with Thomas’ father Michael Valva, acted jointly to force Thomas and his older brother, Anthony, to spend their nights in the unheated garage of their Center Moriches home and are therefore equally responsible for his death.

Thomas died on Jan. 17, 2020 after sleeping in the garage when it was just 19 degrees outside.

Pollina, 45, is also charged with endangering the welfare of Thomas and Anthony, who prosecutors have alleged were starved and both emotionally and physically abused.

Valva, 43, an ex-NYPD officer, was convicted of Thomas’ murder and the boys’ abuse last year and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Tuohy has argued it was Valva who killed his son by taking the child outside and hosing him off from a spigot and then placing him in a warm bath — actions that Suffolk County’s former chief medical examiner Michael Caplan conceded could cause death.

But prosecutors have pointed to Pollina’s own words — captured on audio from a surveillance video system that Pollina used to keep an almost constant watch over the children — when she said Thomas was “hypothermic” on the morning that he died and then did “nothing” to save his life. Prosecutors are likely to confront Pollina with those statements.

Tuohy has argued his client attempted to help Thomas by retrieving blankets on the morning he died, which he said is not indicative of a depraved state of mind — a key element to the murder charge. And prosecutors are at best “speculating” about what Pollina was thinking, Tuohy has said.

Caplan testified that blankets would have been of little consequence to Thomas’ condition, with the child in the throes of late-stage hypothermia. Minutes before he died, Thomas’ body temperature was 76.1 degrees.

But prosecutors have presented to the jury a trove of text messages between Pollina and Valva, in which Pollina rails against the boys, demanding Valva punish them harshly for bathroom accidents that prosecutors have contended were caused by Pollina denying the boys’ access to a toilet. When Valva pushed back against the boys’ banishment to the garage without a mattress, pillows or blankets, Pollina told Valva to move out if he didn’t like it, according to the text messages.

Tuohy has broadcast the fact that Pollina would testify for nearly two years — allowing prosecutors to prepare to cross-examine the defendant — and again promised the jury that she would “100%” take the stand during his opening statement last week.

Testimony at the trial is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.