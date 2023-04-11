Angela Pollina of Center Moriches is scheduled to be sentenced today for murdering her ex-fiance's 8-year-old son

The Center Moriches woman convicted of second-degree murder in the hypothermia death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Riverhead.

A Suffolk County jury convicted Angela Pollina last month of second-degree murder in Thomas' Jan. 17, 2020, death and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child for the abuse of Thomas and his older brother Anthony, then 10. Thomas and Anthony were the sons of Pollina's ex-fiance and former NYPD Officer Michael Valva.

Thomas froze to death after Pollina and Valva forced the boys to spend the night in the unheated garage of their Center Moriches home in freezing temperatures.

Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei, who presided over Pollina's trial, is scheduled to sentence the 45-year-old former medical biller Tuesday in Suffolk County Court.

Suffolk County prosecutors have not publicly said what sentence they intend to request.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Michael Valva was sentenced last year after his conviction on the same charges to the maximum sentence — 25 years to life, which prosecutors had requested. Prosecutors are expected to seek the same sentence for Pollina.

Pollina attorney Matthew Tuohy has said he will ask the judge to sentence his client to the minimum sentence — 15 years to life — on the top charge.

"The facts of the case, she didn’t really commit the act," said Tuohy. "It was basically Valva who set everything into motion, basically my whole defense."

Prosecutors argued during the trial Pollina was just as guilty as Valva and did nothing to help Thomas as he was dying from hypothermia the last day of his life.

Prosecutors said the abuse of the boys, who were both on the autism espectrum, began lmost immediately after Valva gained custody of his three sons — Anthony, Thomas and Andrew — and moved in with Pollina and her three daughters.

Pollina had little patience for the boys, who began having incontinence issues after moving in, and wouldn't let them sit on the furniture. She first sent them outside to sleep in a tent on the back patio, then inside the garage, where the boys were initially given a crib mattress on which to sleep.

But as text messages at trial revealed, Pollina thought the boys were too comfortable. And she repeatedly demanded that Valva punish his sons severely and take away any comforts. Eventually the boys slept on the floor of the garage without any blankets or pillows.

Pollina frequently sent video clips of the boys in the garage to Valva through text while he worked overnight shifts as an NYPD transit cop, complaining of the boys’ behavior and urging Valva to take action.

When Valva argued that the boys should be allowed back in the house, Pollina told Valva pointedly to move out with his sons if he didn't approve of the setup, text messages displayed at her trial showed.

Thomas' and Anthony's schoolteachers testified that the boys appeared starving during their time at East Moriches Elementary School. They frequently arrived at school complaining of hunger and didn't have enough in their lunchboxes to sustain them. So desperate for food, the boys ate crumbs off the floor and stole food from other children. Thomas, crying, once told a teacher that he wasn't given breakfast because he didn't "use my words" or call Pollina "mommy."

The boys also went to school with bruises, cuts and other injuries, the teachers said. They complained of being cold and Anthony tried to avoid going outside for recess — even in warmer months.

The teachers and school officials called Child Protective Services many times, including a group effort to “flood” a CPS reporting line, but the boys remained living with Valva and Pollina, trial testimony showed.

Prosecutors also displayed video and audio evidence from an extensive home surveillance system that Pollina managed, which allowed jurors to hear most of what led up to Thomas' death.

A picture of Thomas Valva is on display at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Center Moriches on Jan. 27, 2020. Credit: copy by James Carbone

It was just 19 degrees on the night before Thomas died. Valva brought his freezing son outside and hosed-off the naked child from a spigot that morning after the boy had a bathroom accident — acts that Tuohy said killed Thomas.

As Thomas struggled against the effects of late-stage hypothermia, falling down and losing consciousness, Pollina did nothing to assist Thomas, prosecutors said.

When one of her daughters asked why Thomas couldn't walk, according to audio captured on the surveillance system from that morning, Pollina replied: "Because he's hypothermic."

Thomas’ body temperature was 76.1 degrees when he was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue.

Though Tuohy argued his client tried to save Thomas' life by getting blankets and a heater that morning, but prosecutors said it was too little too late.

Despite Pollina's contention that Thomas was still alive during most of her interaction with him that morning, prosecutors argued he was likely unconscious or already dead when she first encountered him. First responders who testified about attempting lifesaving efforts that morning said Thomas had no pulse and appeared blue and lifeless.

The Franklin Square native, who had three daughters from two previous relationships before she got involved with Valva, attempted to shift blame to her ex-fiance for Thomas' death.

Pollina testified at her trial — a rare move for a murder defendant — admitting that she had banished the boys to the garage. And she proclaimed herself "evil," using language from the depraved indifference murder charge she faced, bolstering the prosecution's argument.

"Yes, I was wrong; Yes, I was evil," Pollina said as she testified in her own defense inside a packed Riverhead courtroom. "I'm not justifying it. I'm not saying it was right. It was evil. … I put them in the garage. Yes, I did."

Thomas’ mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, who is suing Suffolk County, CPS and several individual CPS caseworkers for $200 million for its failure to protect Thomas and Anthony, has not spoken out on social media to weigh-in on Pollina’s sentencing.

Her Manhattan-based attorney Jon Norinsberg said: “She is just as guilty as Valva in our view. She should spend the rest of her life in jail.”