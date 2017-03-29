Animal cruelty charges for Mastic woman after 35 cats seized, SPCA says

A Mastic woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities seized 35 cats from her home, saying she failed to “provide proper sustenance” for the malnourished animals.

Donna Spall, 45, of Midland Avenue, was arrested Monday by Suffolk County SPCA detectives and is now scheduled to appear for arraignment May 25 in First District Court in Central Islip.

SPCA Chief Roy Gross said in a news release Wednesday that the cats are being treated and will be available for adoption once they have recovered — and are deemed healthy.