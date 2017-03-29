Long IslandCrime

Animal cruelty charges for Mastic woman after 35 cats seized, SPCA says

Donna Spall, 45, of Mastic, is facing animal cruelty charges...

Donna Spall, 45, of Mastic, is facing animal cruelty charges after 35 cats were seized from her Midland Avenue home, the Suffolk County SPCA said on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A Mastic woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities seized 35 cats from her home, saying she failed to “provide proper sustenance” for the malnourished animals.

Donna Spall, 45, of Midland Avenue, was arrested Monday by Suffolk County SPCA detectives and is now scheduled to appear for arraignment May 25 in First District Court in Central Islip.

SPCA Chief Roy Gross said in a news release Wednesday that the cats are being treated and will be available for adoption once they have recovered — and are deemed healthy.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

