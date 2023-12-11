Andrew Laurendi of Massapequa charged with animal cruelty at dog day-care business

A dog day care and boarding center's employee has been charged with animal cruelty after he was captured on video swinging multiple dogs by the neck, causing one to suffer a serious injury, police said.

Andrew Laurendi, 21, of Massapequa, was observed on video swinging the dogs at Pawllywood, located on Chestnut Street in Massapequa. The video shows Laurendi hanging the dogs “above his head by the leash” before letting go, causing the dogs to fall to the ground, Nassau police said. Multiple times, he smashed a dog's face into a fence, police said.

One dog suffered a serious physical injury to its paw and was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital for treatment, police said.

Laurendi, who was fired from Pawllywood, was charged Sunday with animal cruelty and torturing or injuring an animal/failure to provide sustenance, police said.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is expected to return to court on Dec. 21.

Pawllywood officials could not be reached for comment.