Eliakim Ishchayil of Massapequa charged after children, dogs found in 'deplorable' conditions

A Massapequa man faces multiple charges after police found children in his home living in “deplorable” conditions and five dogs with no food or water, Nassau police said Sunday.

Eliakim Ishchayil, 54, was being investigated in connection with a forgery when police discovered the children living in unsanitary conditions and the animals malnourished, police said.

Police said his two children, 6 and 9, were found Saturday in an apartment in “deplorable and unsanitary conditions.” Officers contacted Nassau Child Protective Services and the children were transported to a hospital for evaluation. They were temporarily released into foster care, police said.

Police also found five dogs, two in the rear yard and three inside a detached garage on the property. In the garage, two were crated together and the third one alone. Police said the crates and the dogs were covered in urine and feces. One dog had open wounds and was covered in blood. Police said no food or water were present and four of the dogs were emaciated.

The Town of Oyster Bay Animal Shelter took the dogs for emergency medical treatment.

Police said Ishchayil was “involved with transferring a deed of a residence owned by a female victim, 60, into his own name,” prompting the investigation that led to the discovery of the children and animals.

Ishchayil was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of identity theft, He also was charged with five counts of torturing or injuring animals, police said.

Police said Ishchayil became in need of medical assistance while in custody and will be arraigned when medically practical.