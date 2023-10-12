'Are you going to run her over?' husband of anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez testifies he asked Ann Marie Drago before fatal encounter

The common-law husband of Evelyn Rodriguez testified Thursday that he angrily asked the woman charged in the anti-gang activist's death if she was going to run his wife over — just seconds before the defendant's Nissan Rogue fatally struck Rodriguez in 2018.

"I said, 'What are you going to do, run her over?" Freddy Cuevas said he asked defendant Ann Marie Drago as Drago inched her SUV forward during a heated exchange on Sept. 14, 2018, with Rodriguez and Cuevas on Ray Court in Brentwood.

Drago, 62, of Patchogue, is on trial in Riverhead for criminally negligent homicide and other charges resulting from the incident, which occurred two years to the day after Drago's mother found the body of Kayla Cuevas, Rodriguez's and Cuevas' 16-year-old daughter, in her yard. Kayla and her friend Nisa Mickens were allegedly victims of MS-13 violence.

Drago is also facing misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and petit larceny. This is her second trial after her previous conviction was overturned by a state appellate court.

Drago’s defense attorney, Matthew Hereth of the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, said during opening arguments on Wednesday that Drago had received a call from a real estate agent who had listed her mother’s house, which was in contract to be sold, and asked her to clean up the property. He said Drago was unaware of plans for a vigil on Ray Court.

Cuevas, wearing a blue sports coat and gray slacks, walked into court using a cane and at times spoke haltingly. He said he was disabled due to a 2019 stroke.

Under direct examination by Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Laura Newcombe, Cuevas testified that Rodriguez and others had organized several vigils commemorating milestones in the lives of Kayla and Nisa, such as birthdays and the anniversary of their deaths, on Ray Court. Drago's mother had given them permission to set up temporary memorials — with balloons, flowers and photos — for the vigils, Cuevas said.

The couple invited politicians, family and friends to join them in marking the second anniversary of Kayla's death, Cuevas testified. Rodriguez set up the balloons, flowers and photos that day and returned home. She later received a phone call from News12 reporter Eileen Lephamer, who told her the memorial had been taken down as the news crew awaited the vigil, which the network planned to broadcast live at 6 p.m. that day, he said.

Cuevas told the court that he and Rodriguez drove the few blocks from their home to Ray Court. Drago was behind the wheel of the Rogue while a man sat on the passenger side. Cuevas said he could see some memorial items packed in a box in the back of Drago's SUV.

Rodriguez confronted Drago and her passenger from the front of the Rogue while Cuevas approached the rear, banging on a back window.

"That is when the vehicle moved forward," Cuevas testified. "Evelyn tried to move back. She had moved back when the vehicle moved forward again."

Prosecutors contend Drago turned the wheel in the direction of Rodriguez just as she stepped forward, knocking her down as she slammed her head on the pavement. Rodriguez suffered a fractured skull and neck after she was run over, and bruising in her brain caused her death, according to prosecutors.

Cuevas said he did not initially provide aid to Rodriguez but instead chased the Rogue. "I said, 'You got to be kidding, you just ran over [Rodriguez].

Drago did not try to flee, Cuevas testified. He went to his wife to provide aid an again confronted Drago and her passenger when Suffolk police arrived. He said he punched the passenger in the face after the man got out of the vehicle.

Rodriguez later died at Southside Hospital, now known as South Shore University Hospital.

Hereth sought to test Cuevas' credibility on cross-examination by asking the witness if Drago looked confused during the incident. "Not to my knowledge," Cuevas replied.

Hereth then reminded Cuevas that he had testified in the past that Drago seemed "startled."

Testimony in the case continues Thursday afternoon.