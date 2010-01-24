Annie Le slay suspect Raymond Clark back in court

An animal research technician charged with killing a Yale graduate student is returning to court.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in the case involving 24-year-old Raymond Clark III in New Haven Superior Court.

Clark is charged with killing 24-year-old Annie Le, whose body was found stuffed behind a Yale research lab wall in September. An autopsy determined she was strangled.

Le vanished Sept. 8 from the Yale medical school research building where she and Clark worked, and her body was found five days later, on what was to be her wedding day.

Lawyers for Clark are expected to tell the judge whether Clark will waive his right to a probable cause hearing at which prosecutors would have to prove they have enough evidence to justify the charge.