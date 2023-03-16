Antisemitic flyers left on students' cars near Bayport Blue Point high school, officials say

Antisemitic flyers were found on the windshields of students' cars near the Bayport-Blue Point High School on Thursday, the district's superintendent said.

The flyers were reported to school officials, who then made a complaint to police, according to a letter to the community from Superintendent of Schools Timothy P. Hearney.

“Earlier today, students reported to our administration team, that several flyers were placed on the windshields of student cars parked off school property (Junior Island),” the letter read. “Please know that the District takes these matters very seriously, and does not condone the use or promotion of hateful messages or such references.”

Police said after an investigation into the incident at Railroad Avenue, "it was determined the incident is noncriminal.”

Scott Richman, Anti-Defamation League NY/NJ regional director, said “These flyers by a white supremacist group that targets the Jewish community are horrific and they should not be tolerated in our society. I urge everybody to speak out against them but not give them visibility.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The superintendent's letter to the community said anyone found responsible for the dissemination of the flyers “will be subject to strict disciplinary and/or legal action.”

Additional school security personnel will be on site at the high school Friday as a precautionary measure, the letter said. Counseling staff is also available to students.

The letter concluded by asking for the public’s help.

"All families should also know that our District will always investigate all reported, concerning matters to the fullest extent possible," the letter said. “Should you see, hear or learn of something concerning, please share that information with us immediately.”