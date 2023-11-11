Swastikas, antisemitic graffiti found on Montauk restaurant

Police are looking for one or more vandals who scrawled swastikas and antisemitic graffiti on a restaurant in Montauk.

East Hampton police officers on patrol discovered the vandalism on the Bounce Beach Montauk, located on Emerson Avenue, at 6:26 a.m. Saturday, according to the East Hampton police.

Billed as a summer destination, Bounce Beach Montauk is currently closed for the season according to police.

Detectives are asking the people living nearby to review security camera footage taken overnight Friday through Saturday morning for any suspicious activity.

East Hampton To n Police request anyone with information to call 631-537-7575.

Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office also are investigating.

The incidents are classified as aggravated harassment, a felony, and making graffiti, according to the Suffolk County police.

This is the latest hate crime to rock the hamlet. On Oct. 30, roughly half a dozen swastikas and slurs were reported at Ditch Plains Beach and the downtown business district.

Law enforcement agencies have been on high alert for hate and bias crimes since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked. Israel, killing at least 1,200 people.