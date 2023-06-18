Cops: Farmingdale woman allegedly robbed victims met through escort ads

A Farmingdale woman faces multiple charges in connection with a string of alleged robberies of victims she met through online escort ads, Nassau County police said.

April Summers, 35, of Conklin Street, is accused of demanding additional money upon meeting up with the victims, according to a police news release. If they didn't comply, police said, Summers would allegedly assault and kidnap them, driving the victims to a bank and "demanding large sums of money be removed and then given to her,” police said.

The robberies allegedly occurred between Nov. 8 and June 15 in the area of three different Nassau police precincts. In one incident, one victim was allegedly struck with an unknown blunt instrument, police said.

Summers became “violent and combative” when she was arrested by Sixth Squad detectives early Saturday at the Floral Park Motor Inn on Jericho Turnpike.

She is set for arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday on charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree robbery, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree coercion, three counts of third-degree coercion, third-degree attempted grand larceny, three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree strangulation, three counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.