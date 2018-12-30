2 rob Franklin Square man at gunpoint, steal from home's safe, police say

Two robbers threatened a Franklin Square man in his home late Friday with a crowbar and a handgun, demanding that he open his safe for them, police said.

The male robbers stole an undisclosed amount of money from the safe, as well as two cellphones, from the Madison Avenue home around 11:50 p.m., Nassau County police said in a news release.

The duo got into a dark-colored four-door BMW and fled west on Hempstead Turnpike, police said.

One of the suspects is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and heavyset, wearing dark clothing, police said. The second is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build and also wearing dark clothes.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.