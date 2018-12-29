Two men robbed at gunpoint outside their Baldwin home, police say

Two men were robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of their Baldwin residence on Lydia Place, Nassau County police said.

Officers said the two victims were exiting their vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when two other men approached, one of whom displayed a handgun.

The 27-year-old victim was ordered to the ground, while the 18-year-old victim was held at gunpoint and had his watch, necklace and glasses taken, police said.

Both assailants fled east on Lydia Place. No injuries were reported, police said.

The armed assailant is about 25 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build, police said. He was wearing black clothing and had a black bandanna covering his face.

The second suspect is also around 25 years old, standing 6 feet tall, and weighing 225 pounds with a full beard and mustache. He was wearing black clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.