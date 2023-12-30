Jadan Paftinos charged with assault on police after traffic stop in North Bellmore

A 20-year-old man was charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest during a traffic stop Friday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

Jaden Paftinos, of East Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a forged instrument and resisting arrest, according to a news release.

The incident unfolded after patrolling police observed Paftinos, who was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus north on Bellmore Road in North Bellmore, with an unauthorized registration after 3 p.m. Officers turned on their emergency lights and pulled him over but he allegedly refused multiple police orders and became physically resistant.

According to the release, “the defendant was violent and combative while resisting arrest.”

An officer sustained an undisclosed injury during the arrest and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Paftinos pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Saturday morning at First District Court in Hempstead, according to online public records. He was released without cash bail and his next court appearance will be Jan. 8. Information for his attorney was not immediately available.