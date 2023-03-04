Inwood man crashes stolen firehouse pickup truck into utility pole in East Atlantic Beach, Nassau police say 

Police arrested an Inwood man on Saturday after the stolen vehicle he was driving struck a utility pole, causing it to crack in half and a transformer to explode in East Atlantic Beach, Nassau police said.

Video surveillance captured Wilson Ulloa, 22, entering the Inwood Fire Department building, police said in a news release. He then allegedly stole a department pickup truck and burst through the closed bay doors of the building. Police discovered the crashed truck while responding to a house fire around 1 a.m. in the beach hamlet, Nassau police said.

Police found Ulloa on foot in Long Beach and arrested him without incident, the release said.

He's been charged with three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of driving while intoxicated and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Ulloa will be arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.