Ronnie Sutton charged in fatal shooting after dispute in Long Beach, police say

A Long Beach man has been arrested and charged with killing a man following a neighborhood dispute, according to Nassau County homicide detectives and City of Long Beach police.

Police went to the Channel Park Homes on April 7 at about 10:40 p.m. after a ShotSpotter gunshot sensor reported multiple shots fired in the housing authority complex, said Nassau police Det. Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the homicide squad.

Police found Shawn Usher, 33, lying between two parked cars with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased about an hour later.

Police said they used surveillance footage and help from the community to arrest Ronnie Sutton, 49, of Long Beach on Wednesday near his home on East Hudson Street, less than a quarter mile away. Sutton was seen riding away on a bicycle after the shooting, Fitzpatrick said.

After Sutton's arrest, he was hospitalized for medical and psychological evaluation and released to police Thursday. He pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon in First District Court in Hempstead to second-degree murder charges and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police recovered a semiautomatic handgun they believe was used as the murder weapon, Long Beach Police Commissioner and acting City Manager Ron Walsh said.

Long Beach city officials gathered with Usher's mother and aunt Thursday afternoon, standing before a memorial of votive candles at the spot where Usher was found shot.

Usher’s aunt, Marcia Gray, of Long Beach, said the families of the suspect and the victim had known each other for 40 years and she prayed for the community to heal and end gun violence.

“Both families are grieving," said Gray. “It hurts. And one day we will forgive because the forgiveness is not for him, it’s for us. For us to have peace in our life, we’re going to have to one day forgive,” she said.

She said her nephew left behind twin 9-year-old boys who would grow up without their father.

Sutton did not comment as he was being led to court outside Nassau County police headquarters. His lawyer was not immediately identified.

Both men had friends and family at the Channel Park Homes and had known each other in the neighborhood as lifelong Long Beach residents, police said.

Police did not describe the argument that led to the killing, but said the dispute led to a fight in which Sutton allegedly pulled a gun.

Sutton had 16 prior arrests including eight felony charges, police said.