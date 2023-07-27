Steven Syrop charged in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian Jennifer Bianco in Holtsville in May

A Holtsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bay Shore woman in May, Suffolk County police said Thursday.

Police said Steven Syrop, 52, surrendered to Major Case Unit detectives Thursday morning and was charged with leaving the scene of an crash with a fatality on North Ocean Avenue in Holtsville that killed pedestrian Jennifer Bianco, 42.

Fifth Precinct officers responding to a 911 call on May 21 regarding "a body on the grass" on the side of North Ocean Avenue, north of Fish Road, found Bianco dead about 7:45 a.m., police said.

Police did not detail what evidence led detectives to Syrop, but said investigators previously identified the hit-and-run vehicle as a blue Chevrolet Silverado, model years 2019-2022.

In the days following the crash, police said investigators determined the vehicle involved was missing a passenger mirror and had sustained damage to the front fender and wheel well.

On Thursday, police confirmed investigators determined Syrop owns a blue 2022 Silverado.

Syrop is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.