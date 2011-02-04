Arrest made after man shot outside Coram bar

A Coram man was arrested and charged with shooting and critically wounding another man outside a local bar, Suffolk police said Friday.

Paul Parks, 22, of 17 Teller Ave., surrendered 4:30 p.m. Friday to authorities at the Southold Town Police Department. He was charged with first degree assault.

Parks shot a man in the face outside O'Brien's Pub on Route 112 in Coram during an altercation and fled, police said.

The 27-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Parks was to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court, Central Islip.