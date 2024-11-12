Asa, Bryan Gosman each ordered to pay $247K restitution in illegal fishing case

Two members of the Gosman family of Montauk who pleaded guilty in 2021 to a single count each in an illegal fishing conspiracy avoided prison time at their sentencing in federal court Tuesday, but were ordered to pay more than $240,000 each in restitution. Both also received two years' probation and a $100 special assessment. Bryan and Asa Gosman, who manage the Gosman’s wholesale fish business at the company's recently sold Montauk compound, provided "crucial" evidence against their former friend and business partner, commercial fisherman Christopher Winkler, also of Montauk, officials said. Winkler in October was found guilty of five counts, including criminal conspiracy, mail fraud and obstruction of justice, after a jury trial, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He’s expected to report for prison Wednesday. The family business, Bob Gosman Co. Inc., also pleaded guilty in the case and agreed to four years' probation and a $50,000 fine, prosecutors said. Federal District Judge Joan Azrack at the Central Islip sentencing also ordered Winkler to pay restitution of $725,000, to be paid to the New York State Marine Resources account. Azrack praised both Gosmans for their "critical" cooperation in the Winkler case and for the assistance in "several" other unspecified probes, calling them "extraordinary individuals" and "remarkable men." After Azrack ordered both Gosmans to pay $247,296.82 each for their roles in the conspiracy, Michael Yaeger, a lawyer for Asa Gosman, requested the ability to file a brief in opposition to the amount. Azrack gave him until Dec. 4 to do so. Asked if the government's decade-long probe of the commercial fishing business was ongoing, Christopher Hale, a federal prosecutor who brought the case for the Department of Justice, said after the proceeding, "We are always investigating fisheries crimes on the East Coast, including New York." Sentencing in the case comes as the Gosman’s Dock family business was sold last month, Newsday has reported, a transaction that was mentioned during the court proceedings given that both Gosmans will financially benefit from the $40 million-plus transaction. Both Gosmans gave lengthy statements of apology before sentencing Tuesday, and were praised by Hale for "a very, very good job of cooperating." Asa Gosman apologized to a number of parties, including his family and fisheries regulators, acknowledging his actions "made their work much more difficult." Bryan Gosman also apologized, telling Azrack, "I should have had the courage to walk away," from the scheme. "I would do anything to go back and change things." Azrack explained the harsher sentence for Winkler was intended to send a signal to the fishing community that "these crimes will not be treated leniently." During a weekslong trial last fall, Asa Gosman testified he and Winkler had been friends in the close-knit Montauk community, where Winkler’s 45-foot trawler, New Age, had been moored yards away from Gosman’s fish market at the entrance to Montauk Inlet. Asa Gosman acknowledged at trial the illegal fishing scheme included substituting high-quota fish such as porgies and squid on falsified dealer reports for more lucrative lower-quota fish such as fluke to disguise fluke being shipped and sold to the Fulton Fish Market. He also acknowledged he and Bryan Gosman removed fishing records from a fish business in which they had an interest and "threw them in the dumpster." Asked why he did it he said, "We were scared the government was going to find them. It was a big mistake." At trial, Asa Gosman also acknowledged personal struggles, including years of alcohol and drug use during the years he filed the false dealer reports, though he said he stopped using both eight years ago and agreed to be drug-tested periodically as part of his plea agreement. Bryan Gosman testified that he had repeatedly acted as a "lookout" for Winkler to warn him if law enforcement officers were on the dock or around the local Coast Guard station when Winkler was heading to Montauk to unload fish. Neither Asa and Bryan Gosman nor their lawyers would comment outside the courtroom.

Two members of the Gosman family of Montauk who pleaded guilty in 2021 to a single count each in an illegal fishing conspiracy avoided prison time at their sentencing in federal court Tuesday, but were ordered to pay more than $240,000 each in restitution.

Both also received two years' probation and a $100 special assessment.

Bryan and Asa Gosman, who manage the Gosman’s wholesale fish business at the company's recently sold Montauk compound, provided "crucial" evidence against their former friend and business partner, commercial fisherman Christopher Winkler, also of Montauk, officials said.

Winkler in October was found guilty of five counts, including criminal conspiracy, mail fraud and obstruction of justice, after a jury trial, and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He’s expected to report for prison Wednesday. The family business, Bob Gosman Co. Inc., also pleaded guilty in the case and agreed to four years' probation and a $50,000 fine, prosecutors said.

Federal District Judge Joan Azrack at the Central Islip sentencing also ordered Winkler to pay restitution of $725,000, to be paid to the New York State Marine Resources account.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Azrack praised both Gosmans for their "critical" cooperation in the Winkler case and for the assistance in "several" other unspecified probes, calling them "extraordinary individuals" and "remarkable men." After Azrack ordered both Gosmans to pay $247,296.82 each for their roles in the conspiracy, Michael Yaeger, a lawyer for Asa Gosman, requested the ability to file a brief in opposition to the amount. Azrack gave him until Dec. 4 to do so.

Asked if the government's decade-long probe of the commercial fishing business was ongoing, Christopher Hale, a federal prosecutor who brought the case for the Department of Justice, said after the proceeding, "We are always investigating fisheries crimes on the East Coast, including New York."

Sentencing in the case comes as the Gosman’s Dock family business was sold last month, Newsday has reported, a transaction that was mentioned during the court proceedings given that both Gosmans will financially benefit from the $40 million-plus transaction.

Both Gosmans gave lengthy statements of apology before sentencing Tuesday, and were praised by Hale for "a very, very good job of cooperating."

Asa Gosman apologized to a number of parties, including his family and fisheries regulators, acknowledging his actions "made their work much more difficult."

Bryan Gosman also apologized, telling Azrack, "I should have had the courage to walk away," from the scheme. "I would do anything to go back and change things."

Azrack explained the harsher sentence for Winkler was intended to send a signal to the fishing community that "these crimes will not be treated leniently."

During a weekslong trial last fall, Asa Gosman testified he and Winkler had been friends in the close-knit Montauk community, where Winkler’s 45-foot trawler, New Age, had been moored yards away from Gosman’s fish market at the entrance to Montauk Inlet.

Asa Gosman acknowledged at trial the illegal fishing scheme included substituting high-quota fish such as porgies and squid on falsified dealer reports for more lucrative lower-quota fish such as fluke to disguise fluke being shipped and sold to the Fulton Fish Market. He also acknowledged he and Bryan Gosman removed fishing records from a fish business in which they had an interest and "threw them in the dumpster."

Asked why he did it he said, "We were scared the government was going to find them. It was a big mistake."

At trial, Asa Gosman also acknowledged personal struggles, including years of alcohol and drug use during the years he filed the false dealer reports, though he said he stopped using both eight years ago and agreed to be drug-tested periodically as part of his plea agreement.

Bryan Gosman testified that he had repeatedly acted as a "lookout" for Winkler to warn him if law enforcement officers were on the dock or around the local Coast Guard station when Winkler was heading to Montauk to unload fish.

Neither Asa and Bryan Gosman nor their lawyers would comment outside the courtroom.