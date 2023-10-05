Long IslandCrime

Cops: Moriches driver charged for having 40 suspended licenses

By Robert Brodsky

A Moriches woman driving in Patchogue was arrested and charged Wednesday after police stopped her for a traffic violation and discovered she had 40 previous license suspensions, Suffolk police said.

Ashley Burgos, 38, driving a 2012 Kia Optima, was pulled over at 5:10 p.m. on the westbound Sunrise Highway at Phyllis Drive after an officer observed a fraudulent Georgia license plate and dark tinted windows, the Suffolk Police said in a news release.

A check of Burgos’ drivers license revealed 40 license suspensions on eight different dates, police said.

The Optima was impounded.

Burgos was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic summonses.

She was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Robert Brodsky

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

