Cops: Moriches driver charged for having 40 suspended licenses
A Moriches woman driving in Patchogue was arrested and charged Wednesday after police stopped her for a traffic violation and discovered she had 40 previous license suspensions, Suffolk police said.
Ashley Burgos, 38, driving a 2012 Kia Optima, was pulled over at 5:10 p.m. on the westbound Sunrise Highway at Phyllis Drive after an officer observed a fraudulent Georgia license plate and dark tinted windows, the Suffolk Police said in a news release.
A check of Burgos’ drivers license revealed 40 license suspensions on eight different dates, police said.
The Optima was impounded.
Burgos was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several traffic summonses.
She was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.