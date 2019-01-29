Mastic Beach man arrested after attacking girlfriend, hitting cop, police say

The Nassau County police have arrested a Mastic Beach man and accused him of beating up his girlfriend, stealing her Honda, then running her over with it, and soon after attacking a cop, swallowing pills and resisting arrest.

Brant Ovsianik, 35, was arrested Monday afternoon in Point Lookout after a struggle with police officers who spotted and stopped the vehicle, said Officer Kenneth Palmieri, a police spokesman.

According to Palmieri’s news release, Ovsianik’s crimes began after a “verbal argument” with the girlfriend, 37, at her home on Lynbrook Avenue in the hamlet that “escalated”: He slapped her across the face, hit her, slammed her head against the floor, stabbed her with a screwdriver and choked her when she tried to call for help. Ovsianik also broke both her home and mobile telephones.

Ovsianik got into her Honda, which she tried to prevent him from taking by walking in front of the driveway, but he struck her with the vehicle several times, injuring her legs and feet, and drove away, according to the release.

Ovsianik was soon spotted by police officers from the Fourth Precinct who stopped the car, the release said. Ovsianik exited, struck one of the cops in the face and struggled with officers “by flailing his arms” as they tried to arrest him.

He was found to have a sublingual strip and round orange pills believed to be buprenorphine, which is used to treat drug dependence, and naloxone, which is used to reverse drug overdoses, the release said. He also had marijuana, the girlfriend’s jewelry and a gravity knife.

The officer Ovsianik struck was treated at a hospital for injuries to his wrist and jaw, and Ovsianik was at a hospital and being evaluated for having swallowed the pills, the release said. The girlfriend, who was not identified, was also being evaluated at a hospital for her injuries.

In addition to drug-possession and other charges, Ovsianik is accused of criminal weapon possession, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, assault and criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, according to the release.

He will face a criminal court judge, the release said, “when medically practical.”

Ovsianik was in police custody and could not be reached for comment. No defense attorney information was available in online court records.