Saidmurodov Niyazov of North Bellmore charged with punching officer in the face at Franklin Square restaurant, police say

A North Bellmore man is facing charges after he punched a Nassau County police officer in the face during an altercation at a Franklin Square Chinese food restaurant, Nassau police said.

Saidmurodov Niyazov, 57, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and theft of services following the 2 p.m. incident at Ginger Flower on Franklin Avenue, police said.

An officer responding to a reported disturbance complaint was punched in the face by Niyazov, causing "substantial pain, swelling and redness," according to the release. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

Niyazov was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries and a mental health evaluation, police said. He will be arraigned once "medically practical," police said.

Police did not provide the nature of the suspect's injuries. They said the disturbance began after Niyazov refused to pay his bill.