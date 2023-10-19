Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police hunt burglar who attacked 2 elderly women in their Mastic Beach homes

By Newsday Staff

Suffolk police are searching for an unknown man who attacked two elderly women in their Mastic Beach homes as he burglarized them. 

The attacker entered one of the homes through an unlocked window on Oct. 10 and assaulted a 78-year-old woman at about 4 a.m., police said. 

Then, on Oct. 17, a man with a similar description as the first attacker broke a window and entered another Mastic Beach home, assaulting a 75-year-old woman at about 12:40 a.m., police said.

Both women were alone at the time of the assaults. They were transported to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

