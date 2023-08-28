John Imbasciani accused of throwing bottle at cop, crashing into patrol car

A Suffolk County grand jury indicted a Mastic man on assault and reckless endangerment charges after he was arrested following a police chase where authorities said he crashed into a police car, prosecutors said Monday.

John Imbasciani, 45, of Mastic, pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of felony assault, felony criminal mischief, one count of misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, reckless driving and unlawful fleeing from a police officer.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prosecutors said Imbasciani was charged with throwing a full glass bottle at a police officer standing next to his patrol car, which prompted the Aug. 17 pursuit.

The officer began following Imbasciani, who did not pull over to the officer’s lights and sirens, prosecutors said.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Another police officer joined the pursuit where prosecutors said Imbasciani was accused of intentionally crashing into the second patrol car, injuring the officer. Imbasciani was arrested after the crash, according to the district attorney’s office.

“Protecting our police officers in the performance of their duties is of the utmost importance,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “Those that seek to avoid apprehension and endanger our officers will be held accountable.”

Judge Richard Horowitz ordered Imbasciani held without bail. He is set to return to court Oct. 10.