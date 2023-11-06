2 men arrested after Suffolk police respond to report of group riding ATVs recklessly

Police arrested two men who they said were among of group of people riding their ATVs and dirt bikes recklessly through Suffolk County streets Sunday.

Suffolk police responded to a 911 call about a group of people riding their ATVs recklessly on southbound Route 110, near Executive Boulevard, in East Farmingdale at about 4:05 p.m. The officers tried to pull over the riders, but the group fled southbound on Route 110 and continued to ride recklessly through Amityville, Copiague and Lindenhurst, police said.

Officers were able to stop two vehicles on Eastbound Sunrise Highway, near North Monroe Avenue in Lindenhurst, police said.

Kevin Gomez Cruz, 22, of Bay Shore, who was riding a 2024 Yamaha ATV, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and unlawful fleeing a police officer.

Police also arrested Fernando Acuna Suazo, 19, of Copiague, and determined that the 2022 Kawasaki dirt bike he was riding was stolen from Massachusetts. Acuna Suazo was charged with reckless driving, unlawful fleeing a police officer, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police also issued multiple summonses to both men for traffic violations and seized the Yamaha ATV.

Gomez Cruz was issued a desk appearance ticket, while Acuna Suazo will be held overnight and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.