Queens man charged with murder after Baldwin collision that led to argument, assault, police say

A Queens man was charged with second-degree murder after he severely beat the driver of a car he collided with Saturday evening, causing his death, Nassau police said.

Patrick Destine, 26, of Hollis, Queens, was driving a gray 2004 Infiniti G35 when he was involved in a crash with a green 2003 Honda Mini Van, driven by a 54-year-old male, at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Schuman Place and Forest Avenue in Baldwin, police said Sunday.

The two drivers left their cars after the crash and began arguing. Destine then began “violently assaulting” the other driver and continuously kicked the victim, causing severe head trauma, police said.

When police arrived, they arrested Destine after a short foot pursuit. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m.

Destine is also charged with driving while intoxicated and he will be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.