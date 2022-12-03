Hempstead man gets 20 years for firing at man outside Baldwin nightclub

A Hempstead man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for firing seven shots at a fleeing man outside of a Baldwin nightclub in July 2019, a news release from Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.

Jermaine Grant, 37, was convicted of one count of attempted murder in the second degree, a B violent felony, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a C violent felony, after a jury trial on Oct. 27. He was acquitted of a tampering with physical evidence charge.

“This defendant stalked and cornered his victim, firing multiple shots as the man tried to flee. Jermaine Grant was shooting to kill,” Donnelly said. “My office is committed to vigorously prosecuting gun violence in Nassau County, taking guns out of the hands of criminals, and ensuring that they are held responsible for their crimes with significant jail time.”

Grant was also sentenced to five years’ post release supervision.

On July 28, 2019, at approximately 2 a.m. in front of the D’Ambiance nightclub in Baldwin, Grant identified an individual who was an enemy and followed the victim into an alley, Donnelly said. Grant then pulled out a gun and fired seven shots toward the running victim.

The shots all missed, and the victim was able to flee uninjured.

Grant was arrested later that morning in Hempstead by the Hempstead and Nassau County police.