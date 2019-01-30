Suffolk police seek Bohemia bank robber

A robber wearing a Denver Nuggets hat made off with cash he took earlier this month from a Bohemia bank — and he’s still at large, according to a Suffolk County police wanted poster.

The robbery happened Jan. 14, at 9:43 a.m., when the man approached a teller at the Capital One bank, 4110 Veterans Memorial Hwy., and “presented a note demanding cash,” according to the poster, sent out by Suffolk police on Wednesday.

“The teller complied with the man’s demands and gave him cash from the drawer,” the poster said.

How much he stole wasn’t disclosed, nor were other details, such as whether the bills were marked or there was a dye-exploding pack.

The man fled on foot east on the highway and then south on Corporate Drive, according to the poster. He was described as between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build, dark hair, a beard, dark clothes, the Nuggets hat and a backpack.

There were 3,880 bank robberies in the United States in 2017, the most recent period for which statistics are available, according to the FBI. Passing a demand note was the most common method, the statistics show.

The Denver Nuggets, founded in 1967, were once known as the Larks and then the Rockets.

The man Suffolk County police are looking for in the Bohemia bank robbery. Credit: SCPD

The police are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the robber’s arrest: a call to 800-220-8477, a text of “SCPD” and the tip to 274637 or online through tipsubmit.com. The police promise confidentiality.