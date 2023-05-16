Man in custody after police standoff in East Farmingdale home

Suffolk police said a man was taken into custody after he and police were at a standoff for several hours Tuesday afternoon at a home in East Farmingdale.

Emergency vehicles, armored police vehicles and ambulances were on the street outside the home and a police helicopter had been flying above the scene. Police took the man to a hospital for evaluation after a three-hour standoff.

Police had been called to the home on Walnut Avenue at 11:30 a.m., police said. The street was blocked off with police tape. Police escorted "an adult family member" from the home, police said in release.

With John Asbury