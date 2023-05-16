Long IslandCrime

Man in custody after police standoff in East Farmingdale home

Police respond to a barricaded person inside a home on Walnut...

Police respond to a barricaded person inside a home on Walnut Avenue in East Farmingdale Tuesday.  Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Lisa L. Colangelolisa.colangelo@newsday.com@lisalcolangelo

Suffolk police said a man was taken into custody after he and police were at a standoff for several hours Tuesday afternoon at a home in East Farmingdale.

Emergency vehicles, armored police vehicles and ambulances were on the street outside the home and a police helicopter had been flying above the scene. Police took the man to a hospital for evaluation after a three-hour standoff.

Police had been called to the home on Walnut Avenue at 11:30 a.m., police said. The street was blocked off with police tape. Police escorted "an adult family member" from the home, police said in release.

With John Asbury

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

