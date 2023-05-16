Man in custody after police standoff in East Farmingdale home
Suffolk police said a man was taken into custody after he and police were at a standoff for several hours Tuesday afternoon at a home in East Farmingdale.
Emergency vehicles, armored police vehicles and ambulances were on the street outside the home and a police helicopter had been flying above the scene. Police took the man to a hospital for evaluation after a three-hour standoff.
Police had been called to the home on Walnut Avenue at 11:30 a.m., police said. The street was blocked off with police tape. Police escorted "an adult family member" from the home, police said in release.
With John Asbury
"State of Emergency" declared in Riverhead with migrants expected from NYC ... Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters
"State of Emergency" declared in Riverhead with migrants expected from NYC ... Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters