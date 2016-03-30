Bay Shore drug buy goes bad, 3 arrested, police say

Police said he went to buy marijuana at an apartment in Bay Shore — and wound up getting robbed of cash and gold.

After they executed a search warrant and conducted a robbery investigation, Suffolk County police said they arrested two Bay Shore men and a woman who lived in the apartment on drug and weapons charges.

Johnathan Sostre, 21, was charged with second-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Lydell Barham, 31, was charged with second-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Nikeva Mills, 33, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana, and three counts each of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“The message here is that the Suffolk County Police Department is not going to tolerate gun crimes in this county,” Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said Wednesday. “We’re going to do everything we can to remove guns from the streets.”

Sini wouldn’t say if the 17-year-old victim would be charged with a crime.

Sostre, Barham and Mills pleaded not guilty during their arraignments Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip. Sostre was held on $60,000 cash bail or $120,000 bond; Mills on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond; Barham on $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond.

Mills’ attorney, Robert A. Macedonio of Central Islip, said she is not accused of being involved in the robbery. “Any weapons or narcotics that were found at that residence were not hers,” he said.

Attorneys for Barham and Sostre could not be reached.

Police said the victim, identified as a 17-year-old male, called 911 to report he’d gone to an apartment on Hemlock Drive in Bay Shore to buy marijuana Tuesday, but said that instead he’d been robbed of a gold necklace and cash.

Police later searched the premises and recovered three loaded handguns, several grams of heroin, about 40 grams of cocaine and marijuana. Additionally, officers recovered digital scales and “other paraphernalia typically used for the packaging and sale of illegal drugs,” police said.

Police said the investigation is continuing and ask anyone with information to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

With Darran Simon