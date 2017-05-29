Bay Shore man charged with DWI, 4 kids in the car, cops say

A Bay Shore man was arrested and charged with violating Leandra’s Law Sunday night after a Suffolk County deputy sheriff said the suspect was driving his four children in Islip while intoxicated, officials said.

Eris Diaz, 41, was arraigned Monday in First District Court in Central Islip on four counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child after the arrest at Suffolk Avenue and Route 111.

Officials said Deputy Sheriff Sean Thompson stopped Diaz as he drove a 1999 Mercury at about 10:20 p.m.

Thompson is a drug recognition expert assigned to the Sheriff’s Proactive Impaired Driving Reduction Enforcement (SPIDRE) Team, according to a news release issued by Sheriff Vincent DeMarco’s office.

“Mr. Diaz was found to be in an intoxication condition and was arrested at the scene,” the release said. Officials said he had his children, ranging in age from 3 to 13, in the car.

Diaz was being held at the Suffolk Jail in Riverhead on $15,000 bond or $7,500 cash bail, and is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

The children were released to their mother, officials said.

It was unclear whether Diaz had retained an attorney.