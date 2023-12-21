Thomas Bernagozzi, 75, former Bay Shore teacher, charged with sexually abusing students decades ago

A retired longtime Bay Shore third-grade teacher was arrested by Suffolk Police Thursday morning and charged with sexually abusing students over two decades.

Police charged Thomas Bernagozzi, 75, of Babylon, with sexual conduct against a child in the first degree and sodomy first degree. He retired in 2000.

Suffolk's special victims unit launched an investigation after two former male students reported that he sexually abused them between the late 1980s and early 2000s. Police said they attended Bay Shore's Gardiner Manor Elementary School and Mary G. Clarkson Elementary School at the time of the abuse.

He is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon, police said.

Newsday reported last month that 45 of Bernagozzi's former students said in separate lawsuits he sexually abused them as youngsters in his class and accused the Bay Shore district of failing to protect them.

Bernagozzi's attorney in his civil cases, Samuel J. DiMeglio Jr. of Huntington, did not return messages seeking comment about Bernagozzi's arrest Thursday. He declined to comment last month about the lawsuits.

In statements, superintendent Steven Maloney and school board president Jennifer Brownyard promised to cooperate with police.

“This former employee has not been affiliated with the District since 2000,” Maloney said in an email to the community. “At this time we have no further information regarding the matter.”

Bernagozzi repeatedly exposed himself and molested students from ages 5 to 13, the lawsuits state. The allegations span three decades, according to the lawsuits filed in Suffolk Supreme Court.

Bernagozzi denied the allegations in court papers and there was no answer when reporters knocked on the door of his Babylon residence on Nov. 8. He didn't return messages seeking comment.

In all 45 cases, the Bay Shore district filed a counter suit against Bernagozzi, arguing he should be held responsible instead of the district. The district’s court papers said if a jury rules in favor of a former student, “It will be by the virtue of the actions, omissions, recklessness, carelessness, and negligence” of Bernagozzi.

The lawsuits, filed between July 2020 and August 2021, accused the district of condoning Bernagozzi’s behavior.

Attorney Jeff Herman, who is representing 43 former students suing the Bay Shore district alleging abuse by Bernagozzi, said his clients are relieved by his arrest.

“It's a long time coming, and they're very happy that this many years later the authorities are hearing them,” he said. “It's one piece of seeking justice for these clients.”

Attorney Josh Silber, who is representing two of Bernagozzi's former students, described the arrest of the once-decorated teacher as “welcome news to survivors who have been coping with the long term effects of Bernagozzi’s abuse for decades.”

“While this is certainly a start on the path to justice, it reminds us of the Bay Shore School District’s decades long attempt to protect the abuser rather than the students in their care,” Silber said. “A school’s primary mission is the safety of the children placed in its care, and Bay Shore completely ignored this responsibility.”

Administrators at the southwestern Suffolk district “knew or should have known that Bernagozzi was unfit, dangerous, and a threat to the health, safety and welfare of the minors entrusted to his counsel, care and/or protection,” one lawsuit states.

District employees warned students in the early 1980s to avoid being alone with Bernagozzi, and administrators allowed the teacher to continue a male-only after-school program after a parent reported sexual abuse of a child in the mid-80s, according to the lawsuits.

The district declined to comment about the lawsuits, citing ongoing litigation.

The 45 lawsuits were filed under the Child Victims Act, which opened a temporary window beginning in 2019 for anyone who suffered sexual abuse as a child to file claims. That window closed in August 2021.

More than 200 lawsuits have been filed against Long Island public school districts under the Child Victims Act, according to court records reviewed by Newsday.

Twenty five school districts, led by Cold Spring Harbor and Harborfields, have paid a combined $29.2 million to settle 38 lawsuits by former students who say teachers, administrators and fellow students sexually abused them, Newsday found.

Another 150 cases, including the ones against Bay Shore, are ongoing.

Herman, the attorney for 43 former students suing Bay Shore, praised the Child Victims Act for setting the stage for Bernagozzi's arrest. “Even though it opens up old wounds, it also opens up the opportunity to seek justice and to expose wrongdoers,” he said.

The law also changed the age limit for people to file child sexual abuse claims going forward to 55. Previously people could not file claims once they turned 23.