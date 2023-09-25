Shooting in Bay Shore leaves 36-year-old man seriously injured, police say

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night on a street in Bay Shore, Suffolk police said.

The 36-year-old man, who police did not otherwise identify, was standing on North Clinton Avenue about 11:40 p.m. when he was shot by an unknown assailant, police said. The shooter fled the scene, police said. No further details were available.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. His condition was unknown.

Suffolk Third Squad detectives are asking that anyone with information contact them at 631-854-8352 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

