2 men shot, wounded at Bellport home after fight breaks out

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

An altercation at a gathering Thursday night at a home in Bellport ended with two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the gathering was at a home on Brookhaven Avenue and that the dispute and shooting took place at about 8:50 p.m. Police did not detail the nature of the incident further — or say how many were present when the shooting occurred.

The two male victims were transported to an area hospital with what police only described as "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said Fifth Squad detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 631-854-8552.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

