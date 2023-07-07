2 men shot, wounded at Bellport home after fight breaks out

An altercation at a gathering Thursday night at a home in Bellport ended with two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the gathering was at a home on Brookhaven Avenue and that the dispute and shooting took place at about 8:50 p.m. Police did not detail the nature of the incident further — or say how many were present when the shooting occurred.

The two male victims were transported to an area hospital with what police only described as "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said Fifth Squad detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 631-854-8552.