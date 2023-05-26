Cops: Bellerose man charged in fatal stabbing earlier this month

Nassau County Police said they arrested and charged a Bellerose man Thursday for allegedly stabbing to death one of three men attempting to steal the rims from his SUV earlier this month.

Police said Jacob Alvarenga Mejia, 28, was at his home May 13 when he saw three men outside at 1:30 a.m. trying to steal the rims on his 2023 Toyota Highlander.

Mejia ran out with a large kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed Luis Pena, 22, of the Bronx several times in the chest, the police said. The other two men took Pena to a hospital in New York City where he was pronounced dead, according to the police.

Nassau County police worked with NYPD detectives to arrest Mejia on manslaughter and assault charges Thursday. He is set to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.