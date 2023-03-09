Long IslandCrime

Reward offered in fatal hit-run of Bernarda Fernandez in Huntington Station

Suffolk County police are looking for the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that fatally struck a pedestrian on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station on Saturday. Credit: SCPD

By Joan Grallajoan.gralla@newsday.com

Anyone who can lead police to the driver who fatally hit a Huntington Station woman in that hamlet last week will collect a cash reward, Suffolk police said.

Bernarda Fernandez, 49, was walking across Jericho Turnpike when a westbound Jeep Cherokee crashed into her near Oakwood Road at approximately 3:49 a.m. on Saturday. The motorist then drove off, heading north on Oakwood Road, police said.

For video of the Jeep, go to YouTube.com/scpdtv and click on "Wanted for Huntington Station Hit-and-Run 23-197172."

Anyone with information about this collision can submit an anonymous tip to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visiting www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

