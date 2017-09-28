Bicycling bandit robs woman on Uniondale street, cops say

Investigators are searching for a bike-riding bandit who police said robbed a woman at gunpoint late Wednesday night on a street in Uniondale. The woman, 19, and two friends, ages 21 and 19, were not injured.

Nassau County police said the woman and her friends were walking along Ditmas Avenue at 11:50 p.m. when the suspect, riding a black BMX-style bike, approached them from behind.

The suspect, described as a teen, about 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jeans, threatened the victim with a black handgun and demanded she drop her handbag, police said. Police said the victim complied.

The suspect grabbed the bag, which police said contained cash, a debit card and personal items, and fled.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.