Pair hit bicyclist with car in Plainview then robbed him, police say

Two people struck a bicyclist with their car in Plainview then stole cash from his wallet, which had been knocked out of his pocket when he fell to the ground, police said.

Driver Dion Jude Hutchings, 23, of Syosset, and passenger Summer Sassone, 21, of Plainview, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, Nassau County police said.

They were not charged with leaving the scene of an accident because detectives believe the couple hit the bicyclist on purpose, a police spokesman said.

The two defendants were driving east on Sally Lane at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday when their 2011 Hyundai Sonata hit a 29-year-old man on a bicycle near Lindsay Street, police said.

They got out of the car and Hutchings picked up the victim's wallet and took an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The pair drove away but were arrested shortly afterward without incident, police said.

Police did not have information on the condition of the victim.

Hutchings was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said.

Hutchings was arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. Bail was set at $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash, according to online court records. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Sassone was also arraigned Thursday. Her bail was set at $75,000 bond or $37,500 cash, according to online court records. It was not clear if she was represented by an attorney.