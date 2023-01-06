Long IslandCrime

Black Lives Matter sign damaged at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who damaged a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook in October. Credit: SCPD

By Joan Grallajoan.gralla@newsday.com

A reward is being offered to anyone who can help identify the motorcycle-helmet-wearing person who ripped down and damaged a Black Lives Matter sign outside the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook in October, Suffolk police said.

The vandalism occurred at 12:03 a.m. Oct. 26, police said. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook is located on Nicolls Road in Setauket.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-220-TIPS, use a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All contacts will remain confidential.

