Black Lives Matter sign damaged at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook

A reward is being offered to anyone who can help identify the motorcycle-helmet-wearing person who ripped down and damaged a Black Lives Matter sign outside the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook in October, Suffolk police said.

The vandalism occurred at 12:03 a.m. Oct. 26, police said. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook is located on Nicolls Road in Setauket.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-220-TIPS, use a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All contacts will remain confidential.