Bloods gang members, LI gang leader in Georgia, charged in new indictment with shootings, robberies, prosecutors say

Four men, identified as Long Island Bloods gang members, were charged in an indictment Thursday in a series of shootings, drug crimes and robberies, along with a Long Island leader of the gang in Georgia, federal prosecutors said.

Dwayne Murray, 33, Kendrick Seymore, 22, both of Coram, Lavalle Wilson, 30, of Shirley, and Sheim Tevin Ramsey-Davis, 26, of Augusta, Georgia, were named in a 46-count indictment that included charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, violent crimes in-aid-of racketeering, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, robbery, and narcotics trafficking, prosecutors said.

Seymore's attorneys declined to comment Thursday. Attorneys for other defendants did not respond to a request for comment.

Ramsey-Davis was added to a second-superseding indictment including the three other defendants, who were previously charged in a series of shootings and intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

FBI agents and Suffolk police investigations of the gang led to Ramsey-Davis’ arrest Jan. 30 in Georgia. He was named by prosecutors as a "high-ranking extremely violent member" of the Bloods gang and a leader of the Long Island gang known as the Gorilla Stone Bloods with the Bloods set known as Money Gang Kave.

Murray, Seymore and Wilson appeared Thursday in U.S. Eastern District Court in Central Islip to be arraigned on the new charges. Ramsey-Davis is expected to be arraigned once he’s extradited to New York.

"Over the past several years on Long Island, there have been numerous murders, shootings and assaults committed by members of the Money Gang Kave against rival gang members, or those believed to be rival gang members," according to a detention memo filed on behalf of acting Eastern District U.S. Attorney John Durham.

Prosecutors said the "pattern of retaliatory gang violence has resulted in dozens of gang-related shootings, as well as at least four murders in Suffolk County" since 2020.

The new indictment charged Murray with attempted murders in 2016 and 2020, as well as armed robbery and firearms trafficking. Seymore was also charged with armed robbery and three armed home invasion robberies. They were both charged with defrauding other members of the gang of large amounts of money.

Murray was previously charged in the June 12, 2020, killing of Wayne Cherry, who was found shot in the head in the backyard of a vacant Baywood home.

Seymore was previously charged in a 2021 Farmingville triple homicide when prosecutors said he and an accomplice went to rob Richard Castano in his apartment. Castano, Diamond Schick and Nyasia Knox were found killed execution-style in the apartment while a 1-year-old baby was inside, unharmed, prosecutors said. Suffolk County police said at the time of the killings that Castano and Schick lived at the Farmingville home. Knox, of Georgia, was staying with them.

Murray, Seymore and Wilson could face up to life in prison and may be eligible for the federal death penalty if convicted. Ramsey-Davis faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 42 years in prison and a maximum of life, prosecutors said.