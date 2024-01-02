Long IslandCrime

Burglar takes about $2,400 from Blue Wave restaurant in Williston Park after closing

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Police are seeking the identity of a man who walked through an unlocked door and stole about $2,400 from a Williston Park restaurant in the first hours of the New Year.

The burglary took place about 3:35 a.m. when an unknown man entered Blue Wave restaurant on Hillside Avenue through an unlocked door at the rear of the restaurant, police said. He took the cash from inside and fled in an unknown direction. The restaurant, which offers Shanghainese cuisine, was closed for business at the time, police said. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Third Squad at 516-573-6353. 

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

