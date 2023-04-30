Cops: Body found in garage of Hempstead home after fire

A dead body was found in the detached garage of a Hempstead home Saturday night after firefighters put out a fire in the structure, Nassau police said Sunday.

Police have not yet released the identity but said the person was male.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fire, which broke out just after 6:30 p.m. at the Albemarle Avenue home. The arson/bomb squad also responded to the scene, but police did not provide further details.

Hempstead Fire Department Chief James Joyce speaking at the scene said the property was vacant and a neighbor saw and reported the fire.

With Jim Staubitser

