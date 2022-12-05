Man found dead in Manorhaven parking lot, police say

Nassau County police are investigating the death of an unidentified male found Sunday in a parking lot in Manorhaven, police announced.

At about 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Rd, a commercial area of Manorhaven, police said. When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic male, who is believed to be about 40 years old, lying on the ground and unresponsive.

A police medic pronounced the man dead at the scene and police have called the death "undetermined."

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous