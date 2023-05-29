Cops: Body of male recovered from Oyster Bay Harbor

Nassau County police said they recovered the body of a male in Oyster Bay Harbor Sunday afternoon near where a 19-year-old man fell from a sailboat 13 days earlier.

Investigators are working to identify the man, whose body was located west of Caumsett State Park at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was pronounced dead at Theodore Roosevelt Marina in Oyster Bay shortly after being recovered by Nassau County Marine Bureau officers and Oyster Bay constables.

Police previously said a 19-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, went overboard from a 25-foot boat while sailing with an 18-year-old friend in Oyster Bay Harbor around 11:30 p.m. May 15. Unable to locate the missing man, the 18-year-old then called a friend, who took another boat to help search, police said at the time.

The U.S. Coast Guard and police reported that after 911 was notified, a multiagency search ensued, involving a Coast Guard small search boat from Station Eatons Neck, helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod and Air Station Atlantic City, as well as Nassau police Marine Bureau, Emergency Services and Aviation Bureau officers, the NYPD Aviation Bureau, Oyster Bay constables and members of the Bayville, Oyster Bay and Centre Island fire departments.

Online tracking websites showed an extensive search undertaken along the North Shore, covering not only Oyster Bay Harbor but a widespread area of Long Island Sound for miles in all directions from the location where the boater first was reported missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its role in the search the following evening.

“After over 20 hours of continuous searches covering 851 nautical sq. miles, the Coast Guard has suspended the search pending further notification,” the Coast Guard wrote on Twitter May 16.

The body discovered Sunday was transported to the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office for evaluation and identification. It was the second body recovered in local waters this month after South Shore speedboat racer James Jaronczyk, 28, of Massapequa was thrown from his 22-foot powerboat into the waters of Great South Bay. After an exhaustive search, his body was recovered May 11 in the bay — more than four days after he went overboard and not far from where he was reported missing, Suffolk County police said.