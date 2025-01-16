Gary Cowell, of Patchogue, who used an ax to dismember Yvette Leonard, pleads guilty to concealing a human corpse and tampering, court records show

A Patchogue man pleaded guilty Thursday to concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence for using an ax to cut up the body of a woman who died inside his home and then disposing of her remains last June, court records show.

Gary Cowell, 72, will be sentenced to the maximum 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison after admitting to his role in the aftermath of the June death of 56-year-old Patchogue resident Yvette Leonard, his attorney confirmed.

"Mr. Cowell accepted full responsibility for his actions today and admitted his role in the very tragic set of circumstances that led to the demise of Yvette Leonard," said defense attorney Jeremy Scileppi, of Commack. "Mr. Cowell's explanation for what happened has been consistent and he cooperated with this investigation when he was questioned by the police."

Prosecutors had said Leonard was last seen heading toward the home of Cowell, who they described as her "longtime acquaintance," on Edwards Street June 13. Leonard’s son, Malyk, had searched for his mother in the days after a roommate reported her missing, turning to social media and handing out fliers.

Her remains were found in three locations along Montauk Highway near Sills Road in East Patchogue June 22, police said at the time.

Prosecutors have said they believe Leonard died in Cowell’s presence sometime between June 14 and 21, but did not say how she died. Cowell was not charged with causing her death.

Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Kieran Rogers said at Cowell’s arraignment in July that he cut up her body in an effort to slow detectives who had already launched a "massive widespread investigation" into Leonard’s whereabouts after she was reported missing by family members.

"Rather than attempt to render aid to her, rather than call for medical assistance or call the police, [Cowell] took an ax and butchered Ms. Leonard into four pieces," Rogers told acting State Supreme Court Justice Anthony Senft at a July 8 arraignment in Riverhead.

Leonard was described by family as an intelligent and caring woman who had struggled with addiction issues. She aspired to be a drug counselor, her mother Nancy Davis said.

Cowell will be sentenced Feb. 27, court records show.