Nicolas Munoz of Queens charged with passing counterfeit $100 bills across eastern Suffolk, police say

Suffolk police have charged a Queens man with passing counterfeit $100 bills at businesses across eastern Suffolk County.

Southampton police initially arrested Nicolas Munoz, 22, Friday and alerted Suffolk police that the suspect may have passed the fake currency at businesses in East Moriches, Sayville and Bayport, Suffolk police said.

Police are investigating whether counterfeit money was also used for purchases in Westhampton, Southampton and Easthampton villages.

Munoz is accused of passing fake $100 bills at six locations in Sayville, including one business that was victimized twice, police said. He is also accused of passing bogus bills at two Bellport businesses and one each in East Moriches and Eastport.

Munoz, was charged with eleven counts of criminal possession of a forged Instrument, a felony. He was arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

At the time of his arrest, Munoz was driving a blue 2002 Honda CRV with a switched license plate, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seventh Squad at (631) 852-8752.