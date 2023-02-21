Man hit by three vehicles, killed in Bohemia, police say

Three cars ran into a man who died — but only the first driver stopped — in Bohemia on Monday evening, Suffolk police said.

The man was in front of 3870 Veterans Memorial Highway — the address of an Applebee’s Bar + Grill — and crossing the road northbound when a 2003 Honda Civic that was headed east crashed into him, police said.

That driver “stopped his car and then saw two other vehicles hit the victim and continue eastbound without stopping,” police said.

A Lakeland Fire Department Emergency Medical Technician pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity will be issued after his family is told, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives with the investigation should call 631-854-8552.