Lawyers spar over bouncer's intent in closing arguments of manslaughter trial

Jake Scott was looking for a fight the night he was struck several times by a bouncer and suffered injuries that caused his death, a defense attorney argued Monday during closing arguments of the bouncer’s manslaughter trial in Riverhead.

David Cruz did not intend to seriously injure Scott, and his death was “an unforeseen consequence of the fight” outside the Holbrook bar where Cruz was working Aug. 21, attorney Glenn Obedin of Central Islip told the jury.

“Jacob wants a piece of David and David wants a piece of Jacob,” Obedin said. “And as we saw on video, they both got their wish.”

Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Elizabeth Creighton countered that the video evidence shown at trial does not depict “mutual combat.” She repeated several times for the jury that Scott, 32, of Centereach, was seated at the time that Cruz, 32, of Medford, covered up a security camera and struck him repeatedly with his fist and open hand before shoving him to the sidewalk. Doctors at trial said Scott sustained a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury from the fight, injuries that ultimately caused his death.

Creighton said the video from outside Tailgaters Sports Bar, which she played for the jury four more times during closing arguments, shows that Scott never physically challenged Cruz, declining on four different occasions that night to step out of view of the bar’s security camera when Cruz asked him to. The entirety of the altercation was captured with sound from a camera outside a neighboring smoke shop.

“We’re not denying that [Scott’s] mouthy,” Creighton said. “That doesn’t give [Cruz] the right to punch him.”

Cruz, who prosecutors said was 40 pounds heavier than Scott, was hired to “protect” the bar’s patrons and employees and "defuse" any altercations that arose, Creighton said.

Obedin argued that’s what his client did that evening when Scott engaged in an altercation with two other patrons shortly before 11 p.m., and that even as his girlfriend encouraged him to leave that night, Scott continued to engage in a verbal back-and-forth with Cruz. While Scott did eventually leave, he returned to the bar at 2 a.m.

“He wanted a fight,” Obedin said. “He went back to Tailgaters, back to where David [Cruz] was. Only one person had to be there that night; the person who was working.”

Obedin, who reminded the jury of testimony that Scott arrived at the bar that night with a pocketknife and a box cutter, said his client used his fist and not the type of weapon that might ordinarily be used to badly injure someone.

“He threw four punches,” Obedin said. “That’s not intent to cause serious physical injury.”

Obedin said his client “had every intention that Jake would get up.”

Creighton said the intent to cause serious physical injury is evident in both what Cruz said and did in the moments before and after the altercation turned physical. She said that even after the video showed Scott become unconscious from the first punch, Cruz continued to hit him and later stated Scott would “never talk [expletive] again.”

“This was a brutal attack by [Cruz],” Creighton said. “Not a mistake. Not an accident. Not him doing his job … He made sure that [Scott] would ‘never run his mouth again.’ ”

The jury in the one-week trial before Suffolk Supreme Court Justice John Collins will begin deliberations Monday afternoon.

